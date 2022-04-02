Truist Financial Trims nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price to $80.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.96.

NCNO stock traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. 2,509,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,740. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. nCino has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 1.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that nCino will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in nCino by 82.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter worth $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in nCino by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

