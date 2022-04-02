Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $363,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $324,160.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $316,880.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $362,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $389,160.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $90.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.58. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -103.11 and a beta of 2.09. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,388,000 after purchasing an additional 102,630 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,450,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 553,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,065,000 after purchasing an additional 47,849 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

About Trupanion (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.