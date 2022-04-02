Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

TRUP opened at $90.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.11 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.58. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $158.25.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $363,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $42,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,008 shares of company stock worth $5,516,168 over the last 90 days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

