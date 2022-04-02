Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

TCX stock opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Tucows has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $92.93. The firm has a market cap of $750.02 million, a P/E ratio of 217.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $82.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tucows by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tucows by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tucows by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tucows by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tucows by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

