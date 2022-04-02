Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
TCX stock opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Tucows has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $92.93. The firm has a market cap of $750.02 million, a P/E ratio of 217.91 and a beta of 0.67.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $82.48 million for the quarter.
Tucows Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tucows (TCX)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.