UBS Group Trims TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Target Price to $37.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at 30.85 on Tuesday. TPG has a 12 month low of 26.50 and a 12 month high of 35.40.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.41 by -0.16. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPG will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.