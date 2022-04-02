Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,774 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after buying an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 168,648 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $309.42 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

