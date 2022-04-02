Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unifi in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of UFI opened at $17.90 on Thursday. Unifi has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $331.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $201.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unifi will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Unifi by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unifi by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Unifi by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

