UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. UniFirst updated its FY22 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$7.000 EPS.

NYSE:UNF opened at $180.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.01. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $165.52 and a 12 month high of $242.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.15 and its 200 day moving average is $197.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,025 shares of company stock worth $203,588 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in UniFirst by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in UniFirst by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in UniFirst by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in UniFirst by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UniFirst in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.00.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

