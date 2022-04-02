uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for uniQure in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). William Blair also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.27) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on QURE. UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.06.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $903.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. uniQure has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,524,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,053,000 after acquiring an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in uniQure by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in uniQure by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

