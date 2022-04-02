United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on USM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE USM opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.64. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $39.96.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $84,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 311.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 12.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 51.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 82,844 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

