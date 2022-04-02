United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UTHR. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.17.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $5.24 on Friday, reaching $184.65. 424,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,274. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.47 and a 200 day moving average of $193.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.67.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $1,233,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,040 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.