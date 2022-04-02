Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 37.25% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $81,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 5,792 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $169,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,299 shares of company stock worth $389,572 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 8,053.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Bancorp (UNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.