UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.45

UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.45 and traded as low as $26.29. UPM-Kymmene shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 6,600 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23.
About UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UPM-Kymmene (UPMKY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.