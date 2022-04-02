Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

