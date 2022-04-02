Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 85.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 50,193 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 158.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

URBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

