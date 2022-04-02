USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on USAK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $17.93 on Thursday. USA Truck has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $159.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USA Truck will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in USA Truck by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in USA Truck by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Truck Company Profile (Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

