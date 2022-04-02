Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.11

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.11 and last traded at $75.03, with a volume of 553784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $68.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,110,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,104 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,532,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,376,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,122,000 after acquiring an additional 345,716 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,803,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,689,000 after acquiring an additional 566,442 shares during the last quarter.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

