Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Valero Energy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $196,728,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,046. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $103.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

