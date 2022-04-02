Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,518 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 87.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,095 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.