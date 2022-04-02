Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 85 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.9% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.50.

CYBR opened at $169.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.51. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

