Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 51,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 45,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WOR opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $72.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.65.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 14.07%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

