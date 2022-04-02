Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 114,987 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.15% of Amarin worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Amarin by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,350,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amarin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,332 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Amarin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 766,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 761,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

AMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amarin in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.71 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

About Amarin (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.