Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.90 Million Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.25 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average is $85.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

