Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dover by 681.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $158.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.65 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.33 and a 200-day moving average of $166.51.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

