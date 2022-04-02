Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,141 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,377 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after buying an additional 973,952 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after buying an additional 955,993 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,960,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.99 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

