VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.