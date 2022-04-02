VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Shares Down 0%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.19 and last traded at $30.29. 1,976,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,265,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.