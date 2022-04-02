Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Holdings Lifted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.85. The company had a trading volume of 187,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,662. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $177.86 and a 1-year high of $202.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.04.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.