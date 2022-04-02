Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Gap Down to $108.52

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.52, but opened at $105.41. Vanguard Energy ETF shares last traded at $109.50, with a volume of 5,207 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

