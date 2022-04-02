Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Trimmed by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.33. The company had a trading volume of 648,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,750. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.27.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.