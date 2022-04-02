Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 606.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 134,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.