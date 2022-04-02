VAULT Market Cap Reaches $755,745.01 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, VAULT has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00002953 BTC on popular exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $755,745.01 and approximately $2.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00050117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.27 or 0.07513124 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,200.51 or 0.99995092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00046359 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 553,943 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.