Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 29,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 83,238 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 355,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 57,252 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

VXRT stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.42. Vaxart, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $11.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 7,900.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. Vaxart’s revenue was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

