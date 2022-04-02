Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.55. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VAXX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxxinity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAXX. Prime Movers Lab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $91,020,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $5,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $382,000.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.