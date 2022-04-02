VeChain Hits Market Capitalization of $5.04 Billion (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, VeChain has traded up 36.3% against the dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $5.04 billion and $497.06 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009074 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

