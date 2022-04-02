Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $18,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vectrus by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vectrus by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vectrus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vectrus by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vectrus by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $455.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of analysts have commented on VEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vectrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

