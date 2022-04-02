Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VEC. StockNews.com started coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:VEC traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.76. 98,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,612. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $55.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vectrus in the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 112.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 52.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after buying an additional 197,215 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 49.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

