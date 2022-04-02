Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VEC. StockNews.com started coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.
Shares of NYSE:VEC traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.76. 98,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,612. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $55.38.
About Vectrus (Get Rating)
Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vectrus (VEC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.