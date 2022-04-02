Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. Veeco Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on VECO shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 118.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,252 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 31.2% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,558,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 370,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 100.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 306,155 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth about $5,317,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 96.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 148,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

