Velocys’ (VLS) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of VLS traded up GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6.32 ($0.08). The company had a trading volume of 892,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,829. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. Velocys has a 1-year low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 17.94 ($0.24). The stock has a market cap of £88.14 million and a PE ratio of -7.90.
Velocys Company Profile (Get Rating)
