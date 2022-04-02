Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VCYT. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.46. Veracyte has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $59.83.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 18.9% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after buying an additional 713,726 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 28.0% in the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 346,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the period.

About Veracyte (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

