Verastem’s (VSTM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSTM. Truist Financial began coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Verastem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.56% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Verastem by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Verastem by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 74,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verastem by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Verastem by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

