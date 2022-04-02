Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.11.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $214.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.91 and a 200-day moving average of $207.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $167.37 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

