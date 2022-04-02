Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $137.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day moving average is $112.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $158.99.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,600 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,181,000 after acquiring an additional 98,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Veritiv by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veritiv by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 43,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Veritiv by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

