Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays lowered shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 375 ($4.91) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 485 ($6.35).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.22) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 519.14 ($6.80).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Shares of Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 344.20 ($4.51) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 322.60 ($4.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 595 ($7.79). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 399.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 446.80. The firm has a market cap of £933.52 million and a PE ratio of 9.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.17), for a total value of £35,399.90 ($46,371.36).

Vesuvius Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.