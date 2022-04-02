Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 6.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 71.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 30,168 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth about $1,808,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 20.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 19.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,408,000 after buying an additional 267,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Viasat stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.66 and a beta of 1.08. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.03 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. Equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

