Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

Shares of VSCO stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.73.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 41,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

