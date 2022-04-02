Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.
Shares of VSCO stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $76.00.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.
In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 41,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
