Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,197,000 after acquiring an additional 322,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,125,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after buying an additional 83,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,063,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 296,385 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 48,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VKTX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.72. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

