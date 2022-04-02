Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

VINC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ VINC opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69. Research analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

