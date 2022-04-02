Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €113.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($130.77) price target on Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on Vinci in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($115.38) price target on Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €119.00 ($130.77) price target on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($134.07) price target on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €113.19 ($124.38).

Shares of EPA DG opened at €93.66 ($102.92) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €92.41. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($76.42) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($97.58).

VINCI SA engages in the construction business in France. It operates through Concessions, Energy, and Construction segments. The Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; 45 airports worldwide; 3,800 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

