Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of VIOT stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $119.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.37. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viomi Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Viomi Technology by 88.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 43.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 75,174 shares during the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology (Get Rating)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.